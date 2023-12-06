Kempsey Shire Council's operating hours for Christmas and New Year

The festive season is rapidly approaching and to ensure everyone gets to spend valuable time with their loved ones, council's operating hours will be a little different during the holiday period.
Due to a staff function, council's customer service, offices, depot, libraries, and waste services will close from 12pm on Thursday, December 14.
Council will reopen as normal on Friday, December 15.
To enable the community to plan ahead, council's trading hours over the Christmas and New Year period are as follows:
For more information please visit: ksc.pub/christmas23
The entire team at Kempsey Shire Council would like to wish you and your loved ones a happy and safe festive season.
We look forward to 2024 with hope and optimism.
To work alongside you to build an inspired and connected Macleay Valley.
