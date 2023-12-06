The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

Kempsey Shire Council's operating hours for Christmas and New Year

By Kempsey Shire Council
Updated December 7 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 10:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

The festive season is rapidly approaching and to ensure everyone gets to spend valuable time with their loved ones, council's operating hours will be a little different during the holiday period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.