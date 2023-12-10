The Macleay Argus
Heatwave wanes across NSW as SA braces for flooding

By Kathryn Magann and Samantha Lock
December 10 2023 - 9:43pm
NSW is recovering from heatwave conditions which affected much of the state on Saturday. (Brent Lewin/AAP PHOTOS)
Temperatures have plunged by an average 10C across NSW as the heatwave that gripped much of the state starts to wane while soaring temperatures in South Australia give way to flooding rain.

