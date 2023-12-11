Gallery: Kempsey Adventist School wraps up formal season in the Macleay

Kempsey Adventist School has wrapped up formal season in the Macleay Valley as the school's Year 12 students gathered in beautiful gowns and spectacular suit for a magical evening to celebrate their graduation.
The Kempsey Adventist School is the last high school in the Kempsey Local Government Area to celebrate their Year 12 formal and they've wrapped up the formal season with plenty of glitz and glamour.
The formal event was held on Thursday, November 23 at the Sherwood Estate with family and friends gathering to celebrate the graduating class of 2023.
It was a special night with food, dancing and photographs by Bec Barnett from Now Yours Photography.
Students also received special awards at their Year 12 formal including awards for Academic Excellence and Future Aspiration.
School Captains Marika Toroca and Ava Fisher spoke at the formal and cut the cake for the graduating class.
This year, Kempsey Adventist School will have 32 students graduating this year.
