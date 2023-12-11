The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Gallery: Kempsey Adventist School wraps up formal season in the Macleay

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated December 11 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kempsey Adventist School has wrapped up formal season in the Macleay Valley as the school's Year 12 students gathered in beautiful gowns and spectacular suit for a magical evening to celebrate their graduation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.