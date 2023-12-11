The Macleay Argus
Master plan for new sporting field has been given a green light

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 11 2023 - 6:57pm, first published 3:28pm
Verge 1 Master Plan drawing North East perspective. Picture supplied.
The Verge 1 Sporting Field Master Plan, a proposal to transform the existing sporting field into a regional level sports complex, has been adopted by Council at the November meeting.

