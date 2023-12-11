Master plan for new sporting field has been given a green light

The Verge 1 Sporting Field Master Plan, a proposal to transform the existing sporting field into a regional level sports complex, has been adopted by Council at the November meeting.
Steve Pellen, Coordinator Parks Projects for Kempsey Shire Council, explained that a master plan gives Council, the broader community, and people who use the sporting fields, the ability to create and deliver a site-specific plan.
"Now that the master plan is complete and endorsed by Council, we can seek external funding opportunities, firstly for short term projects, such as the existing toilet block and secondary grandstand structure, both of which need replacing," said Mr Pellen.
"Some of the longer-term projects include four senior level change rooms which includes co-located male and female facilities, and a covered grandstand for approximately 1000 spectators."
"The master plan is an essential step in delivering the new sporting facilities, acting as a supporting document to gain funding."
The vision for the Verge 1 Sporting Field has been developed in collaboration with groups that use the facility, as well as the broader community.
"Once fully implemented, this master plan will deliver a facility that will include different users from a range of sporting codes that use a rectangular field, as well as an expanded program of major sport events," said Mr Pellen.
"The new facilities will offer an interactive and inclusive space to host broader community activities, as well as a new gym and indoor activity space located next to the sporting fields, making this a unique offering not found outside of metropolitan Sydney."
"The Verge 1 Sporting Fields master plan provides an exciting vision to create a valuable and long-lasting asset to the Kempsey community."
