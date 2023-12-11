Missing man found after police search

A man reported missing from Kempsey has been located.
Michael Sobozinski, aged 48, was last seen on a property at Kundabung, south of Kempsey, about 7.00pm on Sunday December 10.
Following inquiries, he was located in bushland near Kundabung, just after 11am Tuesday December 12.
Before his disappearance, he was seen wearing camouflage clothing and carrying a backpack and torch.
Michael previously lived in Canberra but is otherwise transient.
He had been in the Kempsey area for two weeks, visiting family
When he could not be located or contacted, officers from Mid North Coast Police District were notified and commenced inquiries to locate him.
With the assistance of PolAir, a search was conducted of bushland on the property on Monday, December 11.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.