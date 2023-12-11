The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Police

Missing man found after police search

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 12 2023 - 6:04pm, first published December 11 2023 - 10:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People are searching for missing man, Michael Sobozinski. Picture supplied by NSW Police
People are searching for missing man, Michael Sobozinski. Picture supplied by NSW Police

A man reported missing from Kempsey has been located.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.