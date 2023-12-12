The real cost to the community of closing Gladstone pool

Gladstone community says their pool is worth more than revenue.
A public meeting was held on Monday, December 11, at Gladstone Hall in response to council's proposal to close the Macleay Memorial Pool on Kinchela Street as a cost-saving strategy.
Increasing operating costs and the cost of refurbishment needed for the 60-year-old pool is no longer affordable, according to council.
While council claims cost-saving, the community says life-saving is a more important argument.
The Macleay River runs through Gladstone, however, cooling off in the river opposed to the pool has caused safety concerns among residents.
President of Gladstone CWA and resident of the village, Lorraine Daelman, believes Gladstone pool should stay open to keep young people safe.
"I'm frightened when I watch the kids jump off that bridge into the river, that's just dangerous," she said.
"And there are sharks in there; the Bull sharks are in there...and the current."
Ms Daelman says the pool "needs to stay open" because kids and schools are using it for swimming lessons, which are imperative for the safety of the community as a whole.
Member of Save the Gladstone Pool Working Party, Lynda Reardon, agrees that the proximity to the river requires a pool to keep children safe.
"The Learn to Swim program is so important; we have a very fast river in flood, we do see those river rises," she said.
The Gladstone pool is one of four public pools in Kempsey Shire, however, members of the community say expecting local schools and children to travel to South West Rocks, Crescent Head or Kempsey to visit a pool is not a viable option.
"The kids can't drive can they?," said Ms Daelman."They're the ones that want to go to the pool and swim and it's not always convenient for mum and dad to drive them to other places."
Gladstone resident Kylie Nicholson says local schools can't afford to take students to other schools in the shire.
"If they have to get a bus into town, that's a thousands dollars and it's a thousand dollars [the schools] don't have," said Ms Nicholson.
Member for Oxley Michael Kemp attended the meeting on Monday and says he understands the challenge of travel for Gladstone's community.
"I recognise it is difficult for residents to travel to neighbouring facilities, and this is compounded by the lack of public transport," said Mr Kemp.
"At the community forum, I heard from a constituent living with a disability who emphasised the hardships this will place on people who can't drive, especially with the planned discontinuation of a nearby bus service."
Ms Reardon says the pool is a facility for Gladstone's older population, too.
"Our ageing population need a place to go," she said.
"The programs are booked out...that's a testament to the need and demand for [the pool's] services."
Gladstone pool summer programs include learn to swim; stroke correction for adults and kids; squad training; and baby and toddler water awareness.
Mr Kemp is understanding of council's need to reassess their operational costs.
"Kempsey Shire Council stated the Memorial Pool costs over $1 million a year to operate.
"I expect [council] to do everything they can to minimise the rate rise, and as they explore their expense options, they should consider keeping Gladstone Pool if they are in a financially viable position to do so.
"Gladstone locals have been vocal about the role Gladstone Pool plays in our community for learning water safety, accessibility to water-based activities and overall health," said Mr Kemp
Community members say the cost of running Gladstone pool does not compare to what keeping it open is worth.
"The cost of life doesn't have a price tag," said Ms Reardon.
