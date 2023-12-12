The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Community

The real cost to the community of closing Gladstone pool

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated December 12 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gladstone community says their pool is worth more than revenue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help