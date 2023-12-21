Macleay Valley Martial Arts fighter Dale Hardy named Sportsperson of the Year

Macleay Valley Martial Arts fighter Dale Hardy has been named the 2023 Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Year.
Dale has just returned from the World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (WAKO) championships in Portugal, along with sparring partner Joshua Crowther.
The martial arts duo were selected to be part of the Australian kickboxing team in their respective divisions after an intense year of competing in the WAKO combat games.
Prior to the event, the training partners brought back two gold medals after the recent WAKO kickboxing tournament at the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) in Canberra.
At the world championships, both fighters won their their first fight before going down to number two ranked fighters in their respective weight class.
With only 13 fights under his belt, Dale said he was proud to be given the opportunity to represent Australia and his community on the world stage.
"It was definitely the biggest thing I've ever done in my life so far," he said. "I'm still digesting it all even now.
"Crazy is the only word I would have to describe the experience."
Dale said he has returned home as new fighter after experiencing the pinnacle of his sport.
"The first guy I fought was well experienced but the second guy was on a whole other level," he said.
"It was a good experience, because now I'm back home with that experience under my belt and fighting against people of my own calibre.
"I'm keen to get out there and fight again next year because of that."
Dale started fighting when he was sixteen. He now trains twice a day, six days a week with the goal of bettering himself every training session. He also carves out time in his busy schedule to coach aspiring martial arts fighters.
Dale said his fighting style had matured during the world championships.
"When you go out there and fight against guys who have had 100 plus fights, you have to be calm and you can't be intimidated... you just have to go out there and put your best foot forward and fight.
"That was the biggest lesson I took from that experience as it was all about mental maturity."
As Dale winds down his busy schedule for Christmas, he said he will be picking up right where he left off in the new year.
"I'm ready to go and do it all again next year, that's for sure," he said.
For his selection as the Sportsperson of the Year, Dale received a $500 voucher to spend at the RSL's restaurant.
The RSL Club has signed on for another year of supporting local athletes. Applications are now open for the Sportsperson of the Month for January 2024.
To nominate a local athlete for the next Macleay Sportsperson of the Month, provide detailed information on the individual's achievement and email it to mardi.borg@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
The Macleay Argus will determine the monthly and yearly winner of the award.
A Sportsperson of the Month will be decided upon in January 2024, with an additional voucher of $100 for the restaurant awarded to the winner.
