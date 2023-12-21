Rising running star Amelia Wilson selected as Sportsperson of the Month

Rising running star Amelia Wilson has been selected as the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month for December.
Amelia has ticked off another impressive achievement this year after she was named the Saints Netball Club Junior Club Person of the year for 2023 in November
Amelia won the Lismore Diocese Cross Country 13-year-old's 3km in May and came first in the South West Rocks Run Fest female 5km in June.
She won the 13-year-old girls NSW Catholic Schools Cross Country in June in Sydney and was crowned St Paul's College School Athletics champion for 2023 in the 13-year-old girls after breaking the 1500m record
Amelia was also crowned the Lismore Diocese Under-13-year-old girls runner-up aged athletics champion
Amelia broke an 11-year-old record in the 800m race at the Zone Little Athletics Championships in November. During the event, she also achieved a second place in the 3km race and 1500m race.
The RSL Club has signed on for another year of supporting local athletes. Applications are now open for the Sportsperson of the Month for January 2024.
To nominate a local athlete for the next Macleay Sportsperson of the Month, provide detailed information on the individual's achievement and email it to mardi.borg@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
The Macleay Argus will determine the monthly and yearly winner of the award.
A Sportsperson of the Month will be decided upon in January, with an additional voucher of $100 for the restaurant awarded to the winner.
