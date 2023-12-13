Just hours until the Kempsey Community Christmas Party and movie under the stars

It's that time of year again for Christmas movies, and tonight the community is invited to gather under the stars to view a favourite, together.
The annual Kempsey Community Christmas Party is back, Wednesday, December 13, with festivities from 4-8pm, at Kempsey Racecourse.
The free event is hosted by Aboriginal Employment Strategy (AES) and made possible thanks to the Mayoral Grant 2023-2024 successfully awarded to the local organisation.
The grant has allowed AES to purchase licensing rights to air this year's Christmas film. The Grinch movie will play on the Optus truck, beginning at 6.15pm.
Business Development Operations Manager AES, Ricky Rudder says community events like the Christmas Party are about connection.
"It's about getting the community together, both Indigenous and Non-Indigenous, as a whole," said Mr Rudder.
500 people are expected to attend the event, and AES say they have catered for more.
All food is free with sausage sandwiches, meat pies, snow cones and popcorn on the menu.
"Everything is completely free," said Mr Rudder. This includes all activities, such as the giant obstacle, jumping pillows, laser tag, petting zoo and face-painting starting from 4pm when gates open.
Santa Claus will also be making an appearance, of course.
"People can take the opportunity to get photos with Santa Claus and their kids," said Mr Rudder.
Funds from the Mayoral Grant will go toward the next community event on the AES calendar to be held at the beginning of May, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.