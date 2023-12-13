The Macleay Argus
Just hours until the Kempsey Community Christmas Party and movie under the stars

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated December 13 2023 - 11:13am, first published 11:05am
The Grinch is back on the big screen at Kempsey Racecourse on Wednesday, December 13. Pictured 2023 event, supplied by AES
It's that time of year again for Christmas movies, and tonight the community is invited to gather under the stars to view a favourite, together.

