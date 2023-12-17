The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Rate calculator allows residents to understand potential rate rise impact

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
December 18 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Director of Corporate and Commercial Stephen Mitchell.
Director of Corporate and Commercial Stephen Mitchell.

A rate calculator tool available on Kempsey Shire Council's engagement website is helping concerned residents understand the impact of an increase in rates that could be implemented from next financial year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help