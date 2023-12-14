Wishes granted for Kempsey's groups, clubs and wider community with approved funding

Local groups have received council approved community grants and can now get to work ticking things off their 2024 wish list.
From quick grants used for Senior's Week, to sporting, environmental and Mayoral community funds, Macleay Valley groups can better give back to the community with events and facilities.
Secretary of the Kempsey Family History Group, Debbie Reynolds, is looking forward to a "day out" during Senior's Week 2024 made possible with a $500 Quick Grant.
The group is organising a bus trip to Bowraville to visit the Frank Partridge VC Military Museum and Folk Music Museum, popping into Mary Boulton's Pioneer Cottage & Museum in Macksville on the way home.
"Hopefully, the grant will actually cover the cost of the bus," said Vice President of the group, Tom Jones.
A first time receiver of a Quick Grant is Gladstone's CWA who will be using their funding to host a Senior's Morning Tea and purchase a Gazebo.
"It can be put up for our markets when we raise our money for our charity work," said President Lorraine Daelman.
"We like to help people out in the community and try and get the community together," said Secretary Kylie Nicolson.
"Especially people [who are] isolated or on their own,they can come out and have a cup of tea, socialise and play a few games."
South West Rocks CWA also received a $500 grant to hold a luncheon during Senior's Week, providing entertainment and catering.
CWA member Chris Selby says the group typically see 50 guests attend such events.
Crescent Head P&C were successful applicants for their Inter-generational Storytime event and Dalaigur Pre-school will use their grant for an Inter-generational morning tea in the new year.
Macleay Valley Rangers and Kempsey Crescent Head Surf Life Saving Club (KCHSLSC) each received $2,500.
The soccer club can now purchase a new line marker and BBQ, with the SLSC eyeing off new nipper boards
Stuarts Point and District Community Organisation (SPADCO) have been given $5,000 of the $20,000 Environmental Levy for weed eradication at Grassy Head.
A total of $17,503.00 was granted to community groups to help provide equipment, free community events, support meetings and provide workshops.
Kempsey Children's Services received $2,251.00 for a Sensory Room fit-out in the centre.
Director Robyn Edwards says the sensory experiences and resources for children help with regulation.
"We can have a specific room where the children can go to when they need to regulate," she said.
Aboriginal Employment Strategy used their $5,000.00 for the free Community Christmas Party and movie screening held on December 13.
Natureland Classic Motorbike Club can now purchase a Defibrillator and first aid kit, and help to provide relevant training for the equipment.
Past president, Vice President and now Secretary of the club, Phil "Kiwi" Webb says the defibrillator will be taken around to all major events such as the November bike rally.
"We have a lot of older gentlemen that attend [the rally]," said Mr Webb.
Kinchela Boys Home Aboriginal Corporation can now provide bike safety workshops & school holiday activities with $3,370.00 worth of funds granted.
Kempsey Shire Council has proposed to open a second round of funding availability in February 2024.
The undersubscribed budget from the first round of funding will be utilised for this proposed second round of community grants along with NAIDOC week quick grants.
"We want to be reaching as much of the broader shire as we can," said Community Project Officer, Keely Halliday.
"Please apply, because that's what that money is allocated for and we want to be able to support community."
