Green bins helping create a sustainable Christmas by accepting food waste

The Christmas season is known to fill hearts, bellies...and bins.
Kempsey Shire Council is reminding the community that food and garden organic waste belongs in the green bin.
Jason Magill, Acting Waste Manager for Kempsey Shire Council, acknowledges that coming up to Christmas, everyone's bins start fill up quickly and the time between your fortnightly red and yellow bin collections start to feel a bit too long.
"One of the ways to manage your waste is to make sure the rubbish is going into the right bins - and one of the best ways to do that is to put food scraps into the green bin," said Mr Magill.
"All those prawn heads, ham scraps, left over crackers, unused dairy products, fruit and
veggie scraps, coffee grounds, chicken and turkey bones shouldn't be stinking up your red bin.
"They all go in your green bin, along with any of the yard waste you've created by cleaning up the backyard for Christmas."
All the green waste which gets collected in Kempsey Shire Council is converted into compost at the Remondis Facility in Port Macquarie, and then reused on local parks, gardens, agriculture, sporting facilities and various farms across the Mid North Coast.
"It's really important to keep food scraps out of your red bin," said Mr Magill.
"Green waste is both relatively simple to convert into a useful material, and particularly toxic when dumped into a landfill pit, because not only does it take up much needed space, when it breaks down, it produces methane.
"Methane is a more dangerous greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide, so this Christmas, take extra care to sort your rubbish, and put all your organic waste into the green bin."
Food packaging, such as cardboard pizza boxes, cannot go in the green bin.
"Longer-term compostable plastic bags can't go in either," said Mr Magill.
Council provides green compostable bags to all households.
For more information on what should be going into your green bin: ksc.pub/greenbin
For more information on kerbside collection services over the holiday period, download our new waste calendar here: ksc.pub/bincalendar
