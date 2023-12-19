Gladstone Memorial Pool remains open; community celebrates win

Gladstone pool remains open with no closure plan in place.
After petitions and public forums against council's proposal to close Macleay Memorial Pool at Gladstone, the community now feel they have been listened to and are celebrating being able to keep the pool open.
The challenge of costs to operate the pool remain with councillors and community members committing to working together to find solutions.
Kempsey Shire Council staff provided an alternative recommendation at the eleventh hour for the Ordinary Meeting (Tuesday, December 19) to reject the adoption of the Aquatic Strategy, which included the recommendation to close Gladstone pool.
All nine councillors vote unanimously to cheers from members of the community in the public gallery.
The original recommendation included developing a closure plan for Macleay Memorial Pool at Gladstone as a result of the December 2022 Aquatic Facilities Update to council which highlighted the increasing costs of operation, under-utilisation, and the immediate need for infrastructure improvements.
General Manager Craig Milburn says while the resolution council made at the December meeting is a positive step forward, council's management of four pools for a population of 30,000 people is not sustainable long term.
"[Council] will come back with a report that outlines what we do...we'll go through this process over the next period of time and come back with a report in the next financial year," said Mr Milburn.
Members of Save the Gladstone Pool Working Party celebrated the win today, but say their hard work has just begun.
"Save the Gladstone Pool Working Party will be in touch with council tonight to pencil in a date for the next working meeting with them to collaborate," said member Lynda Reardon.
"So they know we heard them say they want to collaborate with us, it's an amendment to their own document now that was endorsed in that meeting and we intend to follow this through."
"We're going to keep their fingers on the pulse to make sure that our pool follows through because we don't want to go through this fight again in one, or two or three or five years time," said Member Phil Millard.
"That pool was put there by the community for the community, and community funded, and we have a responsibility to the legacy of the people who raised that money to keep that pool open."
The group is now urging everyone to utilise Gladstone pool to help keep it open for the community.
"We're going to have a pool party, and we want everyone to come," said member Deb Broughton.
"Especially people who have never stepped foot in that pool, we want to see them there in their board shorts."
