Protecting Kempsey's Riverside public space from impacts of flooding

The Riverside Park in Kempsey has been subjected to recurrent flooding causing erosion, however upcoming works will help protect the precinct.
Kempsey Shire Council received a grant to prevent erosion to better preserve the public space used for community events and social gatherings.
The March 2021 floods caused extensive damage, necessitating prolonged closures and causing further erosion, loss of land, and open space.
A long-term solution has been granted with Kempsey Shire Council has been awarded $3,548,261 through the joint Australian and NSW Government funded Community Assets Program.
The grant will be used to to install a 243 metre sheet pile wall along the riverbank.
This retaining structure, consisting of interlocking steel sheet sections with a capping beam,will serve as a bulwark against further erosion.
Council says the structure will in turn revive the lost community open space, improve flood resilience, and make the precinct more enjoyable for residents and visitors alike.
Michael Jackson, Director Operations and Planning, said Kempsey Riverside Precinct is not just a recreational hub but also holds historical and indigenous significance.
"This is a unique space connecting our Kempsey CBD to the Macleay River that is a central hub for Shire-wide community gatherings and activities," said Mr Jackson.
"There are many benefits to this project. The Precinct will witness an increase in community activities and participation, catering to various age groups and abilities.
Additionally, major events, like the Kempsey Riverside Markets and Christmas Carols, will thrive with a larger, safer, and more functional open space."
Mr Jackson says the improved flood resilience will reduce post-flood recovery times in the future.
The park includes playgrounds, barbecue and picnic facilities, jetties, a boat ramp, pathways, and event spaces.
The sheet pile wall was chosen by council for its adaptability and small footprint, which allows for the integration of future infrastructure.
