Summer comp at Kempsey library keeping kids reading through the holidays

The annual Summer Reading Club is back for school holidays, helping to build a community of young readers.
This year includes a reading passport.
Children aged 3-18 years can visit the Kempsey Shire Library and collect a club passport which includes 16 reading challenges to complete over the summer.
"[The participants] need to read books that suits those challenges, record what they're read and show us at the library and then they get a stamp in their passport," said Children's and Youth Librarian, Melanie Webb.
Every Summer Reading Club entrant that completes 10+ challenges will be invited to the Wrap Up Party at Kempsey Majestic Cinemas on Saturday, February 3 (2024) where they will receive a free ticket to see a movie.
Summer Reading Club entrants that complete all 16 challenges will go into the running to win prizes.
"The Major Prize this year is a $200 Big W Voucher, so that's a really good incentive," said Ms Webb.
The competition has already started, running from December 1 until January 30.
"The program is all about keeping kids in those reading routines," Said Ms Webb.
Kempsey Library is also running a Summer Poetry Competition for all ages where anyone can submit a poem that they have written about summer.
All entries will be compiled into a book that will be available for loan from the Kempsey Shire libraries from early 2024.
Prizes will be awarded.
