Funding dedicated to filling Kempsey Shire's potholes

Increased funding will be dedicated to filling potholes in the Kempsey Shire.
Council has implemented a new road management plan, fuelled by increases to grants from the Regional Road Repair Fund and the Roads To Recovery Fund.
Dylan Reeves, Group Manager Infrastructure Delivery, says pot holes are an ongoing burden for drivers in our shire.
"Along with many other shires, we declared a road emergency just over a year ago," said Mr Reeves.
"Now, thanks to the amazing work of our road repair crews, we have genuinely turned the corner."
Mr Reeves says council has focused its heavy patching and resurfacing program on the areas that are repeat maintenance offenders.
A new jet patcher purchased in 2022 has enabled crews to fill more potholes.
"In the third quarter of 2023 alone crews repaired more than 5000 potholes and road edges," said Mr Reeves.
"This equates to an average of more than 75 pot holes a day from July to September."
Council are now asking the public to decide on a name for the jet patcher.
"We love our jet patcher and it has taken our repairs to the next level," said Mr Reeves.
"And it has gone unnamed for too long. That's why we want the community to vote on its name.
We have had some great suggestions from the community over the last year, now we want people to vote."
The short list of names for the jet-patcher;
The community can vote for their favourite name on council's website from now until the end of January.
