The community Christmas tree is back, standing tall for all to see

The blue Christmas tree is back and brighter than ever.
In true Christmas spirit, the crew from Mid North Scaffolding have once again created an impressive "tree" for the community to enjoy.
The structure is made out of over 10 tone of scaffolding and stands over 20 metres tall.
At night with blue lights illuminated, the tree can be seen while driving through Gladstone on Barnard Street.
The last time Mid North Scaffolding erected a structure for the holiday season was three years ago.
Aaron Mason has worked for the company for eight years and says this year was the fourth time he's been a part creating the installation.
Mr Mason says the company is "flat out" at this time of year, but staff are happy to spend their spare time after jobs to build the tree.
"We try to get it done when we can," he said. "We got a good crack at it this year and got it done in three days."
"We had two blokes on the first two days and then a third on the third day," said Mr Mason.
Other years have taken weeks to complete.
"It's the lights that take forever."
Mr Mason says the reason for the hard work and effort is simple; it's "for the community."
"We've already had a lot of kids and the community come out to see it," he said.
The structure sits on the bosses property, with neighbours jokingly complaining about an increase in levels of traffic.
