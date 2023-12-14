The Macleay Argus
Police appeal to locate missing man last seen in Kundabung

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 15 2023 - 9:51am, first published 9:47am
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate 41-year-old Jamie Dundun who was last seen on the banks of the Maria River, Kundabung, in June 2023. Picture supplied
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing man known to frequent Kundabung and surrounding areas.

