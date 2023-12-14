Police appeal to locate missing man last seen in Kundabung

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing man known to frequent Kundabung and surrounding areas.
Jamie Dundun, 41, was last seen on the banks of the Maria River, Kundabung, in June 2023, and he has not been heard from since 20 November 2023.
Mid North Coast Police officers were notified and commenced an investigation after Mr Dundun was unable to be located or contacted.
Police and family hold concerns for Mr Dundun's welfare.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm tall, of thin build, with brown eyes and long curly brown hair.
He is known to frequent Maria River State Forest, Kundabung and the surrounding areas, and may be driving a Gold Ford Territory with NSW registration CY81SS.
Anyone with information into Jamie's whereabouts is urged to contact Kempsey Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
