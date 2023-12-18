Two Rivers first grade cricket wrap up

The last game before the Christmas break ended in a stalemate between Nulla and Rovers, with the teams tying on 184 runs.
The Rovers won the toss and elected to bat.
Openers, Jarrod Prosper and Jackson Korn, got the team off to a strong start, scoring 18 and 19 runs respectively.
It was Benjamin Pierce, however, that gave the Rovers a chance after racking up a quick half century before being caught on 62 runs by Patrick Preston.
The rovers outfit struggled to face Dan Baker who took two wickets from seven overs.
Things didn't look good for Nulla when they came into bat with the top five struggling to get off the mark.
A middle order partnership between Corey Crotty and Todd Giddy, however, gave them a fighting chance.
Corey managed to put 46 runs on the board before being caught by Benjamin Pierce from a ball by Mitchell Korn.
Heading into the Christmas Break, Nulla are sitting at the bottom of the table while the rovers are holding steady in third.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.