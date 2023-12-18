The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Two Rivers first grade cricket wrap up

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 19 2023 - 11:27am, first published 9:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The last game before the Christmas break ended in a stalemate between Nulla and Rovers, with the teams tying on 184 runs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.