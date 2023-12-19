Gallery: Kempsey Community Christmas Party

Over 800 community members came together on Wednesday, December 13, for the annual Kempsey Community Christmas Party.
Celebrations were held at the Kempsey Racecourse with a variety of activities for all ages, and a showing of the Christmas classic, The Grinch, on an outdoor movie screen.
Santa made an appearance, arriving in style with flashing lights and sirens in the Bellbrook RFS fire truck. Children at the event lined up to tell him their present wish list.
"It was amazing to see so many people from across the community come and celebrate together at this time of year" said Jayde Kelly, Program Manager from Kinchela Boys Home Aboriginal Corporation (KBHAC).
"A big thank you to all the local community organisations involved in the planning and delivery of the event, coming together for our local community."
The event was made possible by a number of local organisations getting involved, volunteering and donating.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.