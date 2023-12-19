The Macleay Argus
Gallery: Kempsey Community Christmas Party

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 20 2023 - 11:31am, first published December 19 2023 - 3:16pm
Over 800 community members came together on Wednesday, December 13, for the annual Kempsey Community Christmas Party.

Local News

