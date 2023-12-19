Unwinding In the tranquillity of secluded spots

The magnificent View of Mount Buller from Merrijg in Victoria's High Country. Picture Shutterstock

Sometimes the most adventurous holidays and getaways are located off the beaten path and into the countryside. Because these sites receive far less traffic than notable landmarks, they can be perfect spots for adventurous tourists or people who just need a break from the hassle and bustle of cities or other busy destinations. They create a perfect setting for relaxation, rejuvenation, and often magical holidays.

This article looks at some the most magical places to visit in Victoria's High Country that you should consider for your next holiday:

Mansfield

Being close to some of Australia's most beautiful natural features has its perks, which the small town of Mansfield enjoys. Once a settlement with living farms, logging, and mining, this township at the foot of the Great Dividing Range is now known for its breathtaking scenery.

It's the gateway to other popular getaways, from the ski resorts of Mount Buller to waterski spots and picnic grounds by Lake Eildon and Nillahcootie Dam. But with grazing pastures and forests as far as the eye can see, the immediate surroundings can hide untouched nature. The best way to experience all these is through a bike ride.

One can even argue that Mansfield itself is a secluded spot due to its small population. The shire is home to a little over 10,000 people (as per 2021 census data), with the town housing a third of them. If you want to avoid the hustle and bustle, you can book your trip during the off-seasons of nearby tourist hotspots. That way, you can make the most of the town's serenity.

Finding local accommodations isn't a problem, given its gateway status. Booking holiday homes through places like Alpine Holiday Rentals Victoria Australia and others help families and groups feel at home. Some of these properties are situated well away from crowded areas, allowing you to live tranquillity for a while.

Mount Buller

Less than an hour's drive from Mansfield is the resort town of Mount Buller, which is also the name of the mountain where it's located. Sitting at over 1,600 metres above sea level, it draws tourists in droves all year round, specifically its ski slopes.

Aside from packed ski resorts, the attractions get much higher and more exhilarating. The Bluff Trail is a 28.1-km hiking track that has adventurers go through the rugged ramparts and bluffs of the alpine heartland. It'll take you to the highest point in the area, aptly named the Bluff, which is over 100 metres higher than Mount Buller.

A majestic, timeless panorama of the Victorian Alps awaits hikers, but they must get through the rigours of a Grade-5 trail first. Conquering this trail requires experience and enough preparation, so only a few qualified people hike it at a time.

If you have no hiking experience, consider starting with grade 2 trails or lower. These paths are usually shorter and run across far lower elevations, making them the ideal place for beginners to condition their bodies and minds.

One example, though located in Mansfield, is the Paps Walk, a 9.5-km trail that leads to the Paps Lookout, which offers a 360-degree view of the countryside and Mount Buller. The gradient isn't as steep, meaning you can even drive to the top. But where's the fun in that?

Merrijig

This picturesque town in Victoria's High Country offers an ideal escape into remote and isolated stays in nature's warm embrace. Located at the foot of Mount Buller, it's a perfect spot for those seeking a peaceful retreat amidst stunning natural scenery. It has the perfect balance of a rural charm and outdoor adventure.

This serene town, surrounded by rolling hills and clear streams, is a haven for nature, wildlife enthusiasts, and photographers alike. You can truly unwind and soak in the serenity of its atmosphere. Whether it's horse riding through the bushland, fishing in the Delatite River, or simply enjoying a quiet moment amidst the beauty of the high country, Merrijig offers a good portion of countryside haven.

In addition, its proximity to Mount Buller also makes the town a convenient base for skiing in the winter months, while in the warmer seasons, hiking and mountain biking becomes an excellent pass time activity. This blend of peaceful rural life and outdoor activities makes it a key destination when picking secluded and peaceful countryside spots.

Conclusion