If you are using your telephone (don't really call it that anymore do we?) instead of a camera to take Chrissy light pics the best time is magic hour. It's that 10 minutes before the sky turns totally dark. That extra bit of ambient light can help avoid blurry shots. As with the camera you'll need to turn off your flash and hold the phone rock-steady, tuck those elbows in if it's not on a tripod. A handy option is the Camera+ App which lets you focus on any point and also lets you tell the phone which part of the scene you want to expose properly. It's free, easy to use and has stacks of frames, effects and other features.

