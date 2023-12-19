Adventure Park project off the table, with a pump track in its place

South Kempsey will benefit from a new BMX pump track following the termination of the Macleay Valley Recreation Adventure Park project.
Kempsey Shire Council has been formally advised by the State Government that the Macleay Valley Recreation Adventure Park project will not proceed.
This follows a review of the proposal by the Department of Regional New South Wales to determine whether the project remained viable given the remaining timeframes and budget.
There will be no impact financially on Council.
The project was 100% externally funded and the costs expended to date will be treated by the State Government as sunk costs.
Councillors noted the review and termination at their December meeting while embracing the retention of one pocket of funding for a pump track.
Craig Milburn, General Manager Kempsey Shire Council, expressed regret about the project's termination.
"We are disappointed that the project cannot proceed however we understand the financial challenges the new State Government faces and that they need to make difficult decisions on funding," Mr Milburn said.
The Department of Planning and Environment, via a Places to Play grant, has approved the relocation of the BMX/Pump track that was to be part of the Macleay Valley Recreation Adventure Park project to South Kempsey.
In 2021 Council was successful in receiving $11,283,000 from the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund. Detailed design was completed and the DA was approved earlier this year.
Due to the impacts of the pandemic on building costs, additional funding was sought to bridge the gap in the original proposal costings to what would be required now.
No Development Application will be required for the pump track as the Transport and Infrastructure SEPP 2021 allows for development without consent. .
The pump track will be located at the southern end of the South Kempsey Public Recreation Reserve (South Kempsey park) on Lachlan street.
The pump track budget, which will be entirely covered by the Places to Play grant, is approximately $460,000. Works are expected to commence in March with the track opening in June 2024.
