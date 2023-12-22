The Macleay Argus
The history of the oldest remaining building in Kempsey

By Phil Lee
Updated January 1 2024 - 1:13pm, first published December 23 2023 - 4:00am
Leamington in the 19th century, two Cochrane sisters at the southern side of the building. Picture supplied by MRHS
A two storey house in Memorial Avenue, Kempsey is one of the few remaining buildings from the 1870s and is probably the oldest surviving building in Kempsey.

