The history of the oldest remaining building in Kempsey

A two storey house in Memorial Avenue, Kempsey is one of the few remaining buildings from the 1870s and is probably the oldest surviving building in Kempsey.
Known in its time as Leamington, it was built by Alexander Cochrane, the son-in-law of William Smith who owned over 100 acres of what is now Central Kempsey. Smith Street is named after him.
William Smith came to Australia in 1831 on the Stirling Castle, among fifty-nine emigrant mechanics and their families brought to Australia by the Rev John Dunmore Lang.
The British Government had advanced the fares to bring these men out with Dr Lang promising to repay them out of the labour of the men and their families.
On the passenger list, William Smith is described as single and with the occupation of carpenter and joiner.
William was employed for several years after his arrival in the erection of Government buildings in Sydney and Parramatta. It was said of the building boom of that time that "there is not a stonemason or bricklayer willing to work but may have immediate employment and at excellent wages."
William came to the Macleay in 1836 and opened up an inn and a store in East Kempsey. In 1837, he married Mary Stewart who had a seven year old daughter Mary Ann by her first marriage in England. In 1850, William was granted 109 acres on the northern side of Belgrave Street.
The same year, William and Mary's daughter, Mary Ann, married Alexander Cochrane, a Scottish shipbuilder who had yards on the banks of the Macleay, near the present Woolworths store.
After William's death in 1863 and his wife Mary's death in 1884, Alexander Cochrane and his family inherited the numerous properties of the Smiths.
At the time of her death, Mary was planning a great land sale of 400 lots in Kempsey. The building Leamington was built by Alexander Cochrane in the 1870s and was named after William Smith's Kempsey estate. The two-storey home was positioned some distance from Belgrave Street at the end of a long, tree-lined circular drive. At the entrance, there were two large wrought iron gates and a sentry stood guard day and night.
The Cochrane family remained in the house until the early 1900s when the widow and family of the late Thomas Garner Savage moved in after their Smith Street shop and residence was destroyed in the great fire of 1907.
The Savages were still there in 1917 when the Kempsey Girls Patriotic League held a garden party in the grounds to raise funds for local soldiers, but moved to Lord Street shortly afterwards.
The fine residence was then used as a Private Hospital and afterwards a boarding house, before it was purchased by legendary Kempsey sportsman Ritchie Walker, who renovated the building and converted it into four flats.
Today, the long drive and trees are gone but the building remains as a reminder of grander earlier times 150 years ago.
