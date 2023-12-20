Electrical issue involving school students at South West Rocks pool identified

South West Rocks pool was closed on November 21 after school students using the pool brought an electrical issue to the attention of teachers and staff.
Kempsey Shire Council has announced the completion of an investigation into the concerning incident.
An independent qualified electrician concluded that the light pole located between the two swimming pools was the source of the issue.
Evidence suggests the light pole became electrified after an animal chewed through an electrical cable on the light subcircuit.
Council says it has taken the matter very seriously, given the nature of the incident, and particularly given it involved primary school students.
Craig Milburn, General Manager, is confident South West Rocks Swimming Pool has been made safe.
"We are extremely concerned by the incident. We have conducted an investigation of the incident and an electrical safety audit of the entire site," said Mr Milburn.
"Will be undertaking further electrical safety audits of other council sites in the coming months, including our other pools."
South West Rocks pool was closed on November 21 after the electrical issue was identified and reopened that same day.
Council reports that qualified electricians removed the light's submain, sub circuit and pole from service and tagged out prior to reopening the pool to the public, and that a complete electrical safety audit of the pool has since been conducted.
Council says it has addressed any urgent or safety related action items from this audit and will address the remaining issues in the near future.
The removal of the light pole is scheduled during the off-season when the pool closes between April and August 2023.
Council notes it engaged an independent specialist to audit Council's pool facilities in 2022. The assessment of electrical infrastructure did not identify any risks with the light sub circuit at the South West Rocks Swimming Pool at that time.
SafeWork NSW was notified of the incident shortly after the event and has also conducted an investigation of the incident.
No additional orders, compliance issues or notices have been issued.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.