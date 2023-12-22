Marine Rescue NSW provides life-saving advice ahead of holiday season

Marine Rescue Mid North Coast units are preparing for a surge of boaters heading on to local waterways over the Christmas/New Year holiday period.
The volunteer group is appealing to boaters to make safety their highest priority and take extra care on the water.
It's been a busy year to date for all volunteers, but they are always well prepared for an expected influx of boaters over what is traditionally the busiest week of the year.
In the first 11 months of 2023, the nine Marine Rescue NSW units on the Mid North Coast (Woolgoolga, Coffs Harbour, Nambucca, Trial Bay, Port Macquarie, Camden Haven, Crowdy Harrington, Forster Tuncurry and Lord Howe Island) completed 339 search and rescue missions, safely returning 726 people to shore.
With a number of coastal bars along the coast, Marine Rescue NSW Inspector, Rodney Page is urging boaters to approach crossing the region's bars with caution.
"All bars can be a challenge with an outgoing current and an incoming swell and neither has to be very big," he said.
"What happens is that outgoing current will pick the waves up and make them higher.
"A lot of people underestimate what their boat can do and they make the mistake of coming down the face of a wave when they are coming back into the bar, you should always stay on the back of a wave when coming in and avoid the breaking wave when heading out.
"A high tide is about the safest time but if you're not sure, don't go out, the price is really high if you get it wrong crossing a bar.
"Good advice is sit off the bar in your boat, have a look at the way the waves are coming in, you will see a section where the waves are not breaking that is the deepest water to travel out, use the navigational leads and if you're not sure, don't go out."
Capsized vessels can lead to life-threatening emergencies and Inspector Page said boaters and paddlers should always wear a lifejacket and remember some key actions if they find themselves in the water.
"If your boat was to capsize, stay with your boat, it is easier to see your boat than it is to see a head bobbing in the water.
"If you're able to, get your flares out and your waterproof radio but definitely always stay with your boat no matter how big or small, stay there."
Inspector Page said boaters and paddlers were encouraged to log on with Marine Rescue NSW via the Marine Rescue app or VHF Channel 16 every time they head out on the water with paddlers more vulnerable to minor changes in conditions.
"Paddlers, row boats, anybody out on the water really needs to be logging on.
"Paddlers are more vulnerable than a bigger boat, they're up to their own steam to get out of trouble and it could get quite desperate very quickly with a minor wind change, if we know you're out there that's much better and safer.
Inspector Page said logging on with Marine Rescue NSW saves vital time during an emergency response.
He is also reminding boaters to assess conditions and prepare thoroughly before hitting the water this holiday season.
"Do a full service check on your boat, your engine, fresh fuel, check your batteries, check your phone and radio, make sure everything is functional, have a V Sheet and a good anchor with a long road (line)," Inspector Page said.
Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer based not-for-profit professional organisation dedicated to keeping boaters safe on the water and supporting local communities.
