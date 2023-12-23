2023 Christmas message from Father James Foster

This year's Christmas message comes from Father James Foster of the Macleay Valley Catholic Parish.
Christmas is a time to celebrate life-giving love.
To remember and celebrate the love of family and friends, to know that we are loved and to share love with others.
This love is a reflection of God's love manifest in the birth of Jesus, who comes into our world, born in a poor and humble manger, to walk with us in the midst of our joys, struggles, hopes and dreams.
In recent months our local community has been through an incredibly difficult and heartbreaking time with fires and drought, and so much of our world continues to cry out for peace.
For many families, the rising cost of living is making life more stressful and affecting people's mental and physical health.
At times we may feel helpless and may find it difficult to find joy and peace.
The events of the first Christmas remind us how the smallest acts of love can make a real difference.
We are reminded of what is most important in life. We remember that Jesus is our friend and brother who loves us unconditionally and walks with us on our shared journey.
We give thanks for the blessings of our lives, knowing we are never alone and are loved. This brings great joy and peace which nothing and no one can ever take away.
May this Christmas be a wonderful time of celebrating and giving thanks for the gift of love and especially the gift of each other.
Merry Christmas!
