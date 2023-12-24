Delivering joy: meet the midwife working on Christmas Day

As people across the country are waking up to unwrap presents and preparing for their Christmas lunch, hospital workers are clocking in to start their shift on the holiday.
Registered midwife Lisa Turnbull is one of the dedicated workers from across the Mid North Coast who has given up her Christmas Day to work the morning shift at the Kempsey District Hospital.
"It feels good to be able to offer your services," she said.
"Obviously I wish I could be at home with my family but I chose this profession."
The employees on the maternity ward take turns on who works on Christmas Day with Ms Turnbull having last year off.
This year she'll be doing the morning shift on Christmas Day and working Boxing Day after celebrating with her family on Christmas Eve.
But Ms Turnbull said it was important to have someone working on the special holiday.
"Its very important especially in our community with Aboriginal women who want to birth on country and so super important," she said.
Ms Turnbull will be one of two people working on the ward, but she says the maternity ward is the most joyful ward in the hospital this time of the year.
"I wouldn't say its a high stress," she said.
"Maternity is very different from the rest of the hospital.
"As much as labour and birth can be hard, it's more of a happy, joyful time over in our area."
The Christmas decorations on the ward also add to the Christmas spirit.
"We have a little bit of a competition with all the other wards so we get in and we do love to decorate," Ms Turnbull said.
"We like to make it really cheerful for the women and their families to come in and still make it that little bit extra special."
This year could be a very special Christmas on the maternity ward.
"Two years ago we had a Christmas baby," Ms Turnbull said.
"I'm not sure about last year but we've got a few due so maybe this year we might."
Ms Turnbull, who came into the profession after working in retail, has been a midwife in 2017.
"I really do love this job," she said.
"It's not a job.
"I come to work because I love it."
