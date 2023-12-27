Applications open for Macleay Valley STEM student bursaries

Students in the Macleay Valley have the opportunity to further support their academic dream thanks to this year's release of student bursaries.
The Country Universities Centre (CUC) Macleay Valley has announced the opening of applications for the 2024 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Student Bursaries.
The STEM Student Bursaries aim to provide crucial financial support to students, allowing them to focus on their studies.
"Students are balancing an incredible load of study, work and life commitments," CUC Macleay Valley Centre Manager Kinne Ring said.
"When things go wrong, study is usually the first thing a student will give up.
"Having access to financial support means a student can focus on their study, and alleviate some of the burden where a student has to forgo income from their part-time jobs so they may go to class, or on placement"
With sponsorship from the Oven Mountain Pumped Hydro Scheme, there will be a total of four bursaries offered with a total value of $2,500 per calendar year for each student.
To be eligible for these bursaries, applicants must be enrolled at an Australian university or registered training provider, pursuing studies in a STEM-related field, and have a permanent home address within the Macleay Valley Region.
Interested students are encouraged to submit an application, including proof of enrolment, two-character references, as well as a letter addressing achievements, aspirations, and how the bursary will make a significant impact on their educational journey.
The applications will be assessed by a panel of professionals from the Country Universities Centre Network, Oven Mountain Pumped Hydro Scheme as well as a Macleay Valley Community member.
Applications are open from December until Febraury 29, 2024.
Students can access the application form and further information online at the CUC Macleay Valley website.
