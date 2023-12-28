Macleay Valley SES unit's new vehicles on the road for holiday season

New additions to the NSW SES unit in the Macleay Valley have arrived just in time for the wet holiday weather.
The unit has recently acquired two vehicles to help assist them; a General Purpose Vehicle (GPV) and a Light Rescue Vehicle (LRV).
NSW SES Kempsey Shire unit commander Bill Sanders said the LRV will increase the unit's capability to respond to the community's needs.
"It will certainly ensure our capabilities are maintained quite well with the level of equipment that's onboard that vehicle," he said.
"It's designed to be able to do all the rescue tasks anywhere because it's four wheel drive capable."
The LRV which is a Toyota Landcrusier, is just one of 10 vehicles being rolled out for the NSW SES.
The vehicles have already been out on action to attend to jobs created due to the wet holiday weather.
Both the LRV and GPV attend a job on Boxing Day (December 26) to assist with traffic management and support Essential Energy in the removal of a fallen tree that had taken down power lines at Berangi Road, Crescent Head.
The vehicles came in handy as wet weather plagued most of the state over the holiday season.
Mr Sanders reminded people to have a plan and emergency kit ready.
"We want our community members to just heed the warnings, keep an eye on the BOM and other sites like the Hazards Near Me App and prepare their families," Mr Sanders said.
"...and obviously stay indoors and off the roads when we put these warnings out.
"Because we are seeing north of us people struck by lightning, falling trees and we don't want to see that happening anywhere particularly our community."
But the NRMA Insurance Wild Weather Tracker has revealed that it hasn't just been summer that has been impacted by the weather.
The tracker found that the Mid North Coast was the second hardest hit region in NSW for wild weather claims in spring 2023.
The region made up 8.8 per cent of the 39 per cent of home claims across the state made due to severe weather in that period.
Port Macquarie was listed as the town hit hardest in the area with Kempsey and Temagog listed in the top five.
Mr Sanders said the statistics were a bit of a surprise but also not.
"But then again it doesn't surprise me in that we know that our area is one of the hardest impacted by natural disasters in the state," he said.
"For the most part, we've been pretty fortunate to avoid [storms] particularly when we see some of the bad storms we have around us like that Port Macquarie [microburst] that they had there."
