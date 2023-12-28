What's biting: anglers hit up the South West Rocks fishing scene

What a fantastic week it has been, I had so many reports come through from anglers and it was great to see so many people fishing with beautiful weather conditions.
Unfortunately, I do have some bad news; we are about to see a change in the weather with strong winds and rainfall predicted for the start of the new year.
Further north, the South West Rocks fishing scene has been popular with local and visitor anglers packing out the boat ramp and popular fishing spots each day.
Just before Christmas local rock fishing anglers scored some cracking sized kingfish off the headlands.
The Macleay River has also produced a couple of cobia caught along the breakwall as well as the odd kingfish.
Still very quiet on the game fishing scene with lots of rumours swirling about inshore black marlin, but I'm yet to see if there is any marlin about.
In the Port Macquarie Hastings River, some great fish were caught off the breakwall throughout the week including mangrove jack, flathead and bream. Further upstream, the mud crab scene is starting to come alive with some great catches around Wauchope and Rawdon Island.
With a break in the offshore current, a few local anglers managed to fill their freezers with plenty of blue-eye trevalla, bass grouper and bar cod caught on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.
The Port Macquarie FAD has also been popular with most days seeing over a dozen boats there each morning, the mahi mahi action has been a little hit and miss though.
Further south, the Camden Haven River is still full of red weed and the best action of late has been in the lower reaches on the top of high tide.
As usual at this time of year, flathead have been the star attraction, with good fish on offer from the breakwalls. On the lure front, white or bright soft plastics have been working well, while whitebait, pilchards, mullet strips and prawns have all seen success.
Some nice bream have also been active around the local wharfs, with mullet strips seeing the better results. On the whiting front, there have been a few nice fish about, worms and yabbies have been the go on the bait front, while surface lures have also seen moderate success.
For fishing offshore there have been nice catches of snapper, teraglin and pearl perch on the reefs in around sixty metres of water with pilchards and squid the bait of choice.
For prawning enthusiasts, Lake Cathie should produce some decent catches of schoolies now that we have past the December full moon.
