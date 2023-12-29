Council hopes to wipe away pipe blocking problem for good

Kempsey Shire Council's new campaign is calling on the public to help bin a problem- wet wipes.
The council is asking residents to bin wet wipes instead of flushing them down the toilet, with product causing expensive and disgusting blockages to the sewer system.
Director of Utilities for Kempsey Shire Council West Trotter said that wet wipes are a massive industry problem.
"They cause 75 per cent of all blockages within all sewerage networks across the country," he said.
"Even though the packets are saying they're flushable, they're really not and they are causing a massive issue right across the industry."
Kempsey Shire Council spends $21.7 million a year maintaining its sewer system, with wet wipe blockages a costly and time consuming problem.
The problem even continues with rural properties with on-site septic systems.
When liquid waste transporters pump out an on-site septic tank, that waste is transported to Kempsey Shire sewerage treatment plants with the wet wipes coming with them.
"It's probably long term damage to people's pockets to be honest," Mr Trotter said.
"Because the cost of fixing the blockages [and] fixing the wear on the pumps especially from these products, does cost the community a fair chunk of money."
As a result, Kempsey Shire Council is asking the public to not flush wet wipes down the toilet- including those labelled as "flushable".
"We're asking the community to only flush the three Ps," Mr Trotter said.
"So that's poo, pee and [toilet] paper.
"Anything else, such as cotton buds, sanitary products and wet wipes will create blockages further down the chain..."
