Community group thankful Kempsey Adventure Park project won't proceed

The long-awaited viability assessment of the Macleay Valley Recreation and Adventure Park by Department of Regional NSW was presented to Kempsey Shire Council at the December Ordinary Meeting (2023)
The department recently deemed the project not to be viable and cannot proceed.
The project was to be funded by an $11.2M grant from the NSW Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund.
The Development Application was approved by the Northern Regional Planning Panel in July 2023, however, council deferred proceeding while the viability assessment was undertaken.
Spokesperson for Save Kempsey Airport Action Group Inc, president Adam Ulrick, spoke at the December Council public forum in support of the decision to cancel the project.
"This was always a white elephant project that the community didn't ask for and didn't want," Mr Ulrick said.
"Thankfully, the Department of Regional NSW could also see that the project was a waste of money.
"The $11.2M grant funds will now be returned to the NSW Government, less (money) spent on investigative reports by consultants to support the DA," Mr Ulrick said.
Mr Ulrick remains optimistic that council will better engage with the community when it comes to resilience and recovery strategies in dealing with natural disasters.
"Collaboration is the key in both areas. Disaster resilience cannot be developed for, or on behalf of, communities," Mr Ulrick said.
"It must be community designed and community led, with extensive community consultation occurring throughout the entire process."
