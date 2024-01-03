Potential for Gladstone pool to become a niche facility

Keeping Gladstone pool open continues to be front of mind for community members of the Macleay Valley.
The decision to close Lower Macleay Memorial Pool in Gladstone has been put on hold following objections from the community, however, council's concerns for unsustainable operational costs and ageing infrastructure remains.
"Four pool for a population of thirty thousand people is not sustainable long term," said Kempsey Shire Council General Manager, Craig Milburn.
Council will present a report next financial year to once again look into the financial viability of the Kempsey Shire pools.
During the December Ordinary Meeting, councillors voted unanimously against the recommendation to close Gladstone pool, while understanding work still needed to be done in order to keep the pool open.
Councillor Alexander Wyatt suggested at the December meeting that due to Gladstone pool being a "safer" and "more quiet" pool, it could be better geared toward the older generation and people with a disability.
"It could be set up as a specialised pool with disability services, and partnering with the community service centre," said Cr Wyatt.
"It could be a niche pool."
Gary Phillips is a Gladstone resident, regular pool user and a person with a disability.
Mr Phillips says he is looking forward to exploring ways that Gladstone pool could become specialised.
"I really like the thoughts of Councillor Wyatt to consider Gladstone becoming a niche pool, which would cater for people with a disability because, generally speaking, we're excluded from many things in the community because of a lack of ability and a lack of access."
Mr Phillips says the decision to keep Gladstone pool open was a great one, however, the community will continue to rally against its closure.
"I believe that the battle has just become," he said.
"I really hope now that we can move forward with Gladstone pool and it doesn't just sit here as a lame duck waiting for the next target to be shot at it."
Mr Phillips users Gladstone pool three to four times per week and is relieved he is able to continue doing so into the foreseeable future.
