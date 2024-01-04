Crescent Head welcomes new sustainable business, Mr Vintage

Crescent Head residents, partners Hannah Filen and Andy Colban, have introduced a new sustainable business to town promoting a circular economy.
Just in time for Christmas, the doors to Mr Vintage opened in December 2023.
The shopfront on Scott Street, found down the laneway, stocks vintage clothing (as the name suggests) with a large selection of Levi denim, party shirts, cowboy boots, and retro swimwear.
"We are proud to be doing our small part in fighting the negative impacts of fast fashion," said Mr Colban.
"We're also super happy to get the store up and running for the peak holiday period, to give visitors even more to do in our village," said Ms Filen.
Mr Vintage is also a welcome addition for the local community, with plenty of residents treating the place as a social hub when escaping the heat, or in between surf sessions.
The fit-out to Mr Vintage, including the exterior signage, was all created and completed by Crescent Head residents.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.