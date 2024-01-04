Shark sighting closes South West Rocks beaches; drone program a success

A shark spotted in close proximity to the shore closed popular South West Rocks beaches Horseshoe Bay and Main Beach on Sunday, December 31 (2023).
The shark was untagged and noticed by drone operators on patrol at South West Rocks headland.
President of Surf Life Saving Mid North Coast, Rod McDonagh, was on patrol at the time and says the response was efficient.
"The shark alarm was sounded by the patrol officer and everyone got out of the water within minutes."
The drone operator was able to keep visuals on the shark.
"We could see the shark and where it was tracking," said Mr McDonagh.
"We had a rubber ducky and jet ski out there trying to revert the shark back out to sea which they did after about half an hour when it went north sea-bound."
The beach was opened by Surf Life Savers within three quarters of an hour of its closure.
"The crowd were appreciative and we didn't have any issues of people refusing to leave the water after the alarm was sounded," said Mr McDonagh.
The species of shark was undetermined, but estimated to be 1.5 to 2 metres in length.
There have been no further reports of shark sightings within the area since Sunday.
Drone operators are currently on patrol daily in South West Rocks and Crescent Head throughout the peak period.
The Summer Drone Flying Program will run until January 29, returning in Autumn (13-27 April 2024).
Kempsey Shire LGA (local government area) has two tagged listening stations to track tagged sharks, one in Crescent Head and the other in South West Rocks.
