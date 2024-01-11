The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
In Depth
Meet the Locals

Joanie turns 100, living a century on the Macleay

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated January 11 2024 - 5:35pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joanie is the Macleay's newest Centenarian, turning 100 on January 11 (2024). Picture by Ellie Chamberlain
Joanie is the Macleay's newest Centenarian, turning 100 on January 11 (2024). Picture by Ellie Chamberlain

Joanie Simpson says the secret to a long-life is salt water.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.