Joanie turns 100, living a century on the Macleay

Joanie Simpson says the secret to a long-life is salt water.
It's no surprise then that she is celebrating her 100th birthday today (January 11), having lived on the coast at South West Rocks since she was a little girl.
Joanie has lived her entire century of life on the Macleay.
Born in 1924 in Kempsey Hospital, Raised for her first three years on Belmore River, and has lived in South West Rocks ever since.
Joanie has lived in the same house for over 50 years and lives in her own home reasonably independently, with assistance from My Aged Care, RSL Life Care and Veterans Affairs.
She plans to remain at home for as long as possible, which may be another decade with a goal to see her 110th birthday.
Joanie celebrated her milestone birthday at South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club on Sunday, January 7, with a lunch shared with close to 80 loved ones. Tonight, she is being taken to a more intimate family dinner at the Riverside Tavern.
Early Days
Joanie grew up riverside, on farmland, and with seven sisters and three brothers to play with.
Joanie was in the middle as the fifth child after Beulah, Pam, Noma ,Gwen known as "Nookie" and Coleman. Her younger siblings are Harry nicknamed "Pedro" and Ros now 96, Vonnie and Barry known as Bart,and Zoe. Keithy died as a baby of 4 months old.
Joanie's earliest memory is from 1927. At just three years of age, she experienced her first flood.
While Belmore River was lapping at the front verandah she took herself off to snuggle up under her parents' pink eiderdown blanket in the sulky; a light two-wheeled horse-drawn vehicle for one person.
She fell asleep and woke to her mum crying, believing little Joanie has been lost in the flood.
After one too many floods her father, Harry "Bars" Plummer and mother Valerie Mary moved to South West Rocks.
With the move her father went from being a farmers to a fisherman, following in his own father's footsteps.
First stop was The Entrance close to the Macleay River for 12 months, then into town on Paragon Avenue, and eventually building a house on the hill in McIntyre Street.
In those days, the town was bushland beyond the family home, with only 100 houses and one shop on Livingstone Street.
Joanie went to school in the small schoolhouse overlooking Back Creek on Gregory Street from ages seven to 14.
After school, Joanie worked as a Nanny at Turners Flat where she looked after three children at 16 years old. A year later she moved away to look after her ill aunt.
When the Second World War began Joanie went to work at Nestle in Smithtown, considered a priority industry, for the duration of the war.
"I wanted to move home to work at the factory," said Joanie. "It was a way of helping the war."
When the men returned from war, the women were no longer employed at Nestle.
Joanie's future husband, Leo, was one of many young men who were drafted at age 18.
In 1947, Joanie married her late husband, Leo, and started a family having three children, Terrence, Anthony and Suzanne, who grew up on Mitchell Street close to Main Beach.
Eventually Joanie and Leo built a home on Gregory Street, where Joanie has lived for the past 53 years.
The land, now on the main street of South West Rocks, was given as a wedding present from Leo's father. At the time it was considered to be "out bush", and Joanie wasn't interested in moving so far out of town.
Nowadays, Joanie doesn't like being on the main road.
Having lived in South West Rocks most of her long life, Joanie has seen much change.
She remembers when the Norfolk Pines were planted at Horseshoe Bay over 80 years ago, and the days you didn't have to lock your houses.
"It's too busy now," she said.
Joanie says while she didn't expect to get to 100 years of age, she hasn't really had the chance to think about it.
"I will think about it more once all the celebrations are over," she said.
"Think back over the years to what has been, what could have been, what should have been."
Joanie says she misses her husband after his sudden death almost 40 years ago.
"I haven't got over it yet. I think about it all the time."
She also misses dancing, remembering "the good days" of Friday night dances at halls in Gladstone, South West Rocks, Jerseyville, Clybucca, Smithtown, waltzing all over the Macleay.
In the lead up to Joanie's birthday party, daughter Sue asked her mother a series of questions in the name of reflection in hopes of gaining wise advice.
Advice to the younger generation?
Try to live a good life and be happy with what comes your way, enjoy the work you do, and don't take drugs.
If you could give advice to your younger self, what would it be?
Be a good person, try to live a good life, you will love getting married and having children and grandchildren, now great- grandchildren. You will enjoy music and dancing your whole life.
What do you want for your 100th birthday?
To be able to walk better again.
What is the secret of good health and longevity?
I'm not sure, my mum and dad lived to 86 and 89. Grandfather was 96.
Life has its ups and downs, and it is amazing how you get through difficult times but you take one day at a time then eventually these difficulties smooth over.
What would you do if you still could?
I would walk more and dance to music.
What would be the most significant invention of your lifetime?
The washing Machine.
Because [washing clothes] used to be hard work. Washing day meant having to light the copper to boil the water, soak the clothes, use a stick to take them out of the steaming water and put them in the washing tub to cool, rinse by hand and hang out. Hence the name, Washing Day.
The electric stove , the kerosene fridge and then an electric one,and the vacuum cleaner were all devices that saved me a lot of time doing the house duties.
What was your early life at South West Rocks like?
Mertens was important as the only shop. You would be served and everything was in bulk and would be weighed for you. So you would ask for a pound of this and a pound of that.
There was a daily milkman, fresh bread from the bakery.
Everyone had vegetable gardens and chickens for eggs. The chickens were only eaten for special occasions like Christmas.
Early life at South West Rocks was very quiet and in the war years the street lights, which were run on kerosene, were blacked out.
What do you think about getting to be a Centenarian?
Getting to 100 is an amazing thing. Some of my sisters only lived between 68 and 80 years old having been sick with cancer.
Gwen is 103 but has Dementia. I have two younger siblings, Bart who also has Dementia, and Ros who is 96 and lives in Sydney.
My husband, Leo only lived to 61, and it was such a shock when he died. We all wish he had lived a lot longer.
Joanie told The Macleay Argus that while she wishes it was a little quieter the days, she is happy to have lived her life in the Macleay Valley and wouldn't want to be anywhere else now.
