Change to speed limit on Hat Head Road due to crash history

The speed limit along a section of Hat Head Road will be reduced from 100km to 80km per hour in a bid to improve road safety.
The announcement was made on December 14, 2023, with speed limit changes effective only once signs installed.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said Kempsey Shire Council requested a review of the speed zone on a section of Hat Head Road at Kinchela following a fatal crash in 2021.
"As a result of the review, the speed limit will be reduced from 100 km/h to 80 km/h from 4-kilometres east of South West Rocks Road for an additional 800-metres east," they said.
"The extension of the existing 80 km/h zone will incorporate the site of the fatal crash.
"Transport for NSW and Council also agreed to install curve speed warning signs combined with curve alignment markers to further improve safety for motorists."
The 80km/h on Hat Head Road, Kinchela, is a length of road from 4.01 to 4.80 kilometres east of South West Rocks Road.
The council will install the signs by the end of January and the speed limit will then come into effect. The community will be informed when a date for the installation has been confirmed.
