Investigation underway after woman hit by police vehicle in South Kempsey

A critical incident investigation has been launched after a woman was injured when struck by a police vehicle in South Kempsey on Friday morning.
Shortly before 2.20am on Friday, January 5, a police officer was responding to a call for assistance when he struck a female pedestrian on Middleton Street, South Kempsey.
A 39-year-old woman was taken to Kempsey Hospital by police before being transferred by NSW Ambulance to Port Macquarie Hospital.
The woman has since been transferred to John Hunter Hospital with suspected leg and spinal injuries.
A NSW Police spokesperson said police have been told the woman's injuries are not life-threatening.
The male officer driving the sedan returned a negative roadside breath test.
Officers from Mid North Coast Police Area Command established a crime scene and have commenced inquiries.
They are appealing for anyone with information about the incident, or relevant dashcam vision, to contact Kempsey Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A crime scene has been established, with a critical incident team from Manning-Great Lakes Police District investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The investigation will be subject to an independent review.
