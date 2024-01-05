Nominations extended for Kempsey's Australia Day Awards

Locals no have until Monday, January 8 to nominate someone who made a difference to the community in the last year.
Each year the tireless efforts and outstanding contributions of Macleay Valley citizens and community groups are recognised at Kempsey Shire Council's Australia Day Awards ceremony.
It's the community's way to recognise local heroes.
Maybe it's someone who drives the kids to footy practice or delivers meals-on-wheels? Perhaps it's a volunteer with the RFS, the CWA or another community organisation? Or could it be that person who just makes a difference in a bunch of little ways?
Nominations have been extended for the Australia Day Awards until 3pm Monday, January 8.
Nominees can be young or old, volunteers or not, as long as they are people who have made a difference to the Macleay in the past year.
Do you have five minutes to recognise someone who has given so much? It's a quick and easy way to make them and you feel good.
Nominate a hero, highlight a great club or dob in an awesome mate at ksc.pub/hero
Kempsey's Australia Day Awards will be held on January 26 at the Slim Dusty Centre at 10am.
