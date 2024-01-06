Golden Lure fishing competition gets underway off our coast

The 40th Golden Lure fishing tournament spectator-favourite sail past reeled in a crowd in Port Macquarie on Saturday morning.
The 2024 competition got underway on Saturday, January 6.
The fishing action takes place in waters from South West Rocks to Laurieton. Each boat is required to start and finish in Port Macquarie.
Locals and visitors gathered to watch the fishing boats taking part in the week-long tournament set off for the sail past and out to sea for the first day of the competition.
The competition will end on January 13.
