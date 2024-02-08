Meet Jess, acting Deputy Captain and only female firefighter at South West Rocks

Jessica (Jess) Ryan started work with New South Wales Fire and Rescue (NSWFR) in 2009 as an on-call firefighter.
She was just 21 years old.
Wanting to join for the challenge, to learn new skills, and to help people, Ms Ryan has worked her way up to acting Deputy Captain at South West Rocks station, where she is the only female firefighter.
Ms Ryan has primary employment and responds to call outs when available while not at her other full-time job as a Community Corrections Officer.
Previously stationed at Walgett and Port Macquarie, Ms Ryan is now primarily based out of South West Rocks fire station.
"We generally cover the suburban area of the stations town, however, we sometimes assist other stations especially along the Pacific Highway or organisations out of area," said Ms Ryan.
When asked for some standout experiences over the 15 years working with NSWFR, Ms Ryan unsurprisingly responded "I have so many."
"In the field would be [being a part of the] task force to the Urunga floods in 2009; my first structure fire at the netball courts in Port Macquarie; Santa's lolly runs at Christmas time in Walgett; receiving my 10 year service medal," she said.
Highlights for Ms Ryan are any times she has the opportunity to be in leadership roles, and when she is able to help someone.
"And getting the phone call I got the job."
Being the only female firefighter at her station has been nothing but amazing according to Ms Ryan.
"In my experience it's a dynamic workplace where individuals' strengths shine through," she said.
"For example, if there's a small space to get access to a person, [a firefighter] will be picked to carry out that task for their smaller stature rather than their gender."
"In emergency situations people are selected for roles based on skills and strengths."
NSWFR is currently recruiting and looking for permanent and on-call firefighters for the Macleay Valley, including South West Rocks station, and state-wide.
For more information or to become an on-call fire fighter, contact your local station or visit the FRNSW website at https://www.fire.nsw.gov.au/page.php?id=11
