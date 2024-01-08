Level 1 Water Restrictions for Kempsey Shire

Kempsey Shire is currently on Level 1 Water Restrictions, which means an odds and evens system for residential watering.
Watering gardens/lawns is permitted using a handheld hose fitted with a cut off trigger or control nozzle for a maximum of 1 hour per day between 4pm and 9am.
This is on an odds and evens system where you can water every second calendar day matching your house number.
For example if you live at house number 22, your watering days fall on the even calendar days 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14 etc. of the month.
No watering is permitted at all on the 31st day of each month for all households.
For more information on Level 1 water restrictions please visit ksc.pub/savewater
