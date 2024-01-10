Sporting all-rounder Cassidee Fernando now chasing Matildas dream

No one could accuse Kempsey-born Cassidee Fernando of not going the extra mile chasing a sporting career.
Whether it's dance, football or rugby league, the 14-year-old is determined to make a name for herself in the sporting world.
The former Kempsey Saints and Macleay Valley Rangers player moved to Sydney in 2023 to pursue dance and sports.
"She initially started at Newtown High School of the Performing Arts for her love of dance, but her love of sports grew even more and she decided to try and move towards a sports school," her mum Jasmine Fernando said.
Cassidee trialled for Matraville Sports High School for rugby league and football. It was there that her passion for football grew.
She's now got her sights set on donning the green and gold with the Matildas.
"That her goal," Jasmine said. "She wants to try and get into the Matildas under-17's squad in the next year or so."
Cassidee played for Marrickville Red Devils under-14 Girls Division 3 throughout 2023, scoring more than 30 goals during the season, including the winning goal in the grand final.
She also played for Redfern All Blacks in rugby league and was scoring 2-3 tries and kicking just as many goals each week.
She is now part of the Sydney FC pathway program at school and also the NRL Roosters Rugby League Academy Pathway.
Jasmine said the intense training schedule doesn't bother her as she continues to make the most of her opportunities in both codes.
"She loves training and she's very dedicated," she said. "She has to get up at 6am every morning to get to school and train.
"She more or less does that by herself because she knows that all that hard work can lead her to greater opportunities."
Jasmine said Cassidee also had her sights set on playing in for a NSW WNPL 1 Football team in 2024.
"We thought she would never get in or make it as she missed some trials due to scheduling conflicts."
Despite missing the trials, Cassidee was picked up by the Macarthur Rams to play in the under-15's squad for 2024.
"They had one spot left and said they want Cassidee as some of the coaches know of her and have seen footage of her playing," Jasmine said. "She was so excited to make it to a WNPL 1 team.
"They have already started their pre-season training, and she is happy to be playing the highest level of football in NSW, just under Premier A Leagues."
Cassidee was also chosen for the Canterbury Bulldogs State Cup Touch Team but had to decline due to her MacArthur Rams Training schedule.
"She had to drop a few things because it was getting a bit too much for her to juggle and schedules were clashing," Jasmine said.
Jasmine credited Cassidee's upbringing in Kempsey and local coaches for her sporting achievements.
"I think her success has come down to her previous dance teachers and her football coaches in Kempsey," she said.
"She began playing with the Kempsey Saints and Malceay Valley Rangers four years ago and had to learn how to kick the ball properly and hone in her skills after coming from a dancing background.
"Even though she showed potential back then, the coaches really helped her and pushed her to be the sporting athlete that she is now."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.