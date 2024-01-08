Trial Bay Triathlon returns for 35th year

The annual Trial Bay Triathlon returns next month for its 35th year.
Entries are now open for the event held on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 February 2024 at South West Rocks.
Kids aged 5 to 13 will compete in the MILO Junior Triathlon and Aquathlon on the Saturday, with 12 years and above competing on the Sunday.
The Trial Bay Triathlon continues the proud tradition of fundraising for a number of community groups.
The groups this year include the South West Rocks Surf Lifesaving Club, South West Rocks RSL, Hat Head Rural Fire Service, Clybucca Rural Fire Service and Gladstone Rural Fire Service.
The Trial Bay Triathlon Committee thanks the residents and businesses in advance and acknowledges that this event will cause some traffic disruption.
Saturday 10 February
Sunday 11 February
To enter visit https://trialbaytri.org/
