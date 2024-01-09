Mid North Coast one win away from securing Austin Carnival final berth

A WIN over North Coast today (January 9) should ensure Mid North Coast plays in the final of the Stan Austin Carnival for under 16 teams being contested in the Manning area this week.
Four sides, Mid North Coast, North Coast, Tamworth and Newcastle are playing the annual carnival run by Manning Junior Cricket Association.
Mid North Coast started the campaign with a comfortable win over Tamworth in the clash at Chatham Park. Tamworth won the toss and elected to bat but made just 66 in 22.4 overs. MNC lost four wickets in the run chase.
Mid North Coast manager Matt Kennewell said there were no demons in the Chatham Park deck.
"They were actually 0/39, but once they lost their first wicket they fell in a heap,'' he said.
Liam Osborne from Kempsey was the best of the MNC bowlers, Kennewell said, claiming 3/16. Daniel Hitchings from the Manning finished with 3/14.
Only one Tamworth batter, opener Henry O'Hehir, made it to double figures. He top scored with 18 before being trapped in front by Gloucester's Andrew Frazer.
MNC had a couple of hiccups in reply, however, opener Austin Murray from Great Lakes played a patient innings of 24 from 57 deliveries to steer the side to victory. Murray was the last batter out with the score on 63.
Lucas Monks on 8 and Emil Drenzla on 3 were at the crease when MNC hit the winning runs.
North Coast scored an easy win over Newcastle in the other opening round game played at the Johnny Martin Oval at Taree. After winning the toss and batting North Coast made 109 then fired out Newcastle for 48.
Mid North Coast plays North Coast at Tuncurry today while Tamworth and Newcastle clash at Old Bar.
On Wednesday Tamworth meets North Coast at Tuncurry while Mid North Coast and Newcastle Blasters head to Cedar Party Reserve at Wingham.
The top two teams will battle out the final at Johnny Martin Oval on Thursday with 3 v 4 at Cedar Party Reserve.
