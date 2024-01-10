Summer drownings set a 'tragic record' in 2023

Older adults - represented a 64% increase in drowning deaths in 2023. For over 65s, get to know your health and fitness levels in different conditions, check medications and any medical conditions before you go.

Men - are still the greatest risk of drowning, representing 83% of the drowning toll. Understanding your swim and survival skills, avoiding alcohol and any water activity, wearing life jackets their swim and survival skills may be different on land, in water, and between pools, surf and rivers.

By-standers, friends, family members - Tragically 5% of last year's drowning toll were rescue attempts, so knowing your ability to help someone in trouble, and avoid getting into trouble yourself by learning or brushing up on CPR, and water-safety and rescue skills. Keep swimming lessons ongoing (adults and kids) to maintain water survival skills.