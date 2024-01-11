Man arrested for alleged multiple firearms in Dondingalong

A 42-year-old man has been charged with multiple firearms offences following a search warrant at a Dondingalong property.
Police commenced an investigation in late 2023 after receiving information about the illegal possession of firearms on the Mid North Coast.
Officers from the Mid North Coast Police District were asssited by PolAir and the Dog Unit to executed a search warrant at a property on Ballengara Road, Dondingalong around 3.30pm on Wednesday, January 10.
A 42-year-old man was placed under arrest at the scene and Firearm and Weapons Prohibition Orders were served on him.
Police allege that four firearms, ammunition, explosive tubes, detonator cord and knives were found at the property during the search.
The man was taken to Kempsey Police Station where he was charged with 16 offences:
He was refused bail to appear before Kempsey Local Court on Thursday January 11.
