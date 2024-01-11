The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Crime

Man arrested for alleged multiple firearms in Dondingalong

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 18 2024 - 10:44am, first published 3:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 42-year-old man has been charged with multiple firearms offences following a search warrant at a Dondingalong property. Pictures by NSW Police
A 42-year-old man has been charged with multiple firearms offences following a search warrant at a Dondingalong property. Pictures by NSW Police

A 42-year-old man has been charged with multiple firearms offences following a search warrant at a Dondingalong property.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.