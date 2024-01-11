Marine Rescue Trial Bay's new vessel on track for completion

South West Rocks can expect to see a new vessel in the waters soon with construction of Marine Rescue Trial Bay's new replacement vessel expected to be completed by April 2024.
Trial Bay 30 is currently under construction with fabrication commenced at Yamba Welding and Engineering on the NSW Northern Rivers last November.
The new vessel is set to replace the current Trial Bay 30, which has been involved in multiple rescues over the years.
Marine Rescue NSW Senior Manager Fleet Kelvin Parkin said the new Trial Bay 30 is being delivered as part of the Service's vessel replacement program.
"TB 30 that is in current operation is around 12 years old," he said.
"It's had a really good life for Marine Rescue NSW but we've got to update our fleet and equipment to be at the latest technology.
"We look at our vessels, their age and how much it costs to do a refurbishment compared to buying a new one and it's time to replace the Trial Bay vessel."
Mr Parkin said the new Trial Bay 30 is a 10 metre Naiad boat with improved technology.
"It has an updated hull shape with the axe head bow and twin 300 horsepower (engines), new radio system and multi-function displays," he said.
"We are expecting the vessel to be ready for sea trials in April.
"Everything is coming together nicely, the hull is on schedule, the top frame which is the wheelhouse is now constructed so it is time to flip it over and put everything else together."
