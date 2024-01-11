The Macleay Argus
Marine Rescue Trial Bay's new vessel on track for completion

By Staff Reporters
January 12 2024 - 9:00am
Marine Rescue Trial Bay's new replacement vessel is on track to be completed by April. Picture supplied Marine Resuce NSW
Marine Rescue Trial Bay's new replacement vessel is on track to be completed by April. Picture supplied Marine Resuce NSW

South West Rocks can expect to see a new vessel in the waters soon with construction of Marine Rescue Trial Bay's new replacement vessel expected to be completed by April 2024.

