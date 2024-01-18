Bowraville joins Hastings League with competition set to kick off in April

The Hastings League is set to kick off in April with a new addition to the competition to those who battled it out in 2023.
Bowraville will take the total number of teams from eight to nine which will result in an 18-round season.
This is the first time Bowraville has put together a senior side in more than 50 years.
Bowra Tigers Rugby League secretary David Taylor said it was "exciting" to have a senior team back in town again. He hopes it will re-energise the community to play rugby league.
"Bowraville is pretty excited, we're hoping it will be a really good thing for the young players here," he said.
"There's a lot of local people who either stopped playing rugby league or sport altogether after the junior competition, so we needed an option for them.
"There was a lot of interest from the community to start a senior side, and thankfully the Hastings League accepted our application."
Taylor said the club is looking forward to the 2024 season as they kick off their pre-season training.
"We can't wait for the season to start," he said. "We have just built a new sporting hub here which has been five years in the making, so we're really excited to showcase that as well."
Hastings League president Geoff Connor said the new team will bring "a breath of fresh air" to the competition.
"We're expecting the addition to generate a fair bit of excitement and curiosity as they settle into the competition," he said.
"We're very happy to welcome them to Hastings League and look forward to seeing them play this season."
The Hastings League is set to kick off on April 6, with the grand final scheduled for September 14. The annual pre-season nines competition will kick off in Kendall on March 23.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.